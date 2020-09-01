Kickoff times, TV selections announced for first two UK Football games

Cats will face Auburn at noon ET and Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kickoff times and television selections for Kentucky football’s first two weeks of the 2020 season have been announced by the Southeastern Conference.

The Wildcats will travel to Auburn to open the 10-game conference-only schedule on Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon ET on the SEC Network. They will return to Kroger Field Saturday Oct. 3 to meet Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

- Advertisement -

 

The SEC also announced that Kentucky’s matchup at Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 16 will be either noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

 

The Cats’ Oct. 31 road game at Missouri will be at noon ET on the SEC Network.

 

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

 

In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

 

The SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The 2020 SEC-only schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

 

With the release of the 2020 UK football schedule, UK Athletics notes that stadium capacity will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health. Information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change, due to state and local government and university regulations.

Previous articleRural postal carrier honored for saving fall victim
Next articleKSP Post 11 in London gets new commander
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com