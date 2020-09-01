Kickoff times, TV selections announced for first two UK Football games

Cats will face Auburn at noon ET and Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kickoff times and television selections for Kentucky football’s first two weeks of the 2020 season have been announced by the Southeastern Conference.

The Wildcats will travel to Auburn to open the 10-game conference-only schedule on Saturday, Sept. 26 at noon ET on the SEC Network. They will return to Kroger Field Saturday Oct. 3 to meet Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The SEC also announced that Kentucky’s matchup at Tennessee on Saturday, Oct. 16 will be either noon ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate or another ESPN platform.

The Cats’ Oct. 31 road game at Missouri will be at noon ET on the SEC Network.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season.

In July, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The 2020 SEC-only schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

With the release of the 2020 UK football schedule, UK Athletics notes that stadium capacity will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health. Information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change, due to state and local government and university regulations.