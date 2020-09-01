Handicapper predicts biggest Derby favorite in 28 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Press Release) – TwinSpires handicapper Ed DeRosa predicts this Saturday’s Run for the Roses will feature the biggest Kentucky Derby favorite in 28 years.

- Advertisement -

The shock withdrawal of second favorite Art Collector Tuesday has resulted in oddsmakers trimming the price of the hot favorite, Tiz The Law.

DeRosa, who rated Tiz the Law a 6-5 favorite on Monday, now expects the Barclay Tagg-trained son of Constitution to start at the very short odds of 4-5 on Saturday. That would make Tiz the Law the biggest favorite since 1992, when Arazi disappointed as a short-priced 4-5 favorite.

“Tiz the Law is the most likely winner of a Derby in my living memory,” said DeRosa.

“He was a deserving favorite even before Art Collector’s defection of the race, but now he’s more likely to win the race than to lose, and the bettors should see it the same way.”

“He has the versatility to overcome the wide post and that explosive turn of foot to put away the opposition down the stretch.”

DeRosa makes Honor A.P. the second favorite at 6/1, while Authentic is the only other runner under double figures at 8/1.

Betting on this year’s Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve opens on Friday, Sept. 4. TwinSpires is offering new players a $200 bonus if they sign up with the code GET200.

TwinSpires Handicapper Ed DeRosa’s 2020 Kentucky Derby Morning Line Odds

Tiz The Law 4/5

Honor A.P. 6/1

Authentic 8/1

NY Traffic 20/1

Thousand Words 20/1

King Guillermo 20/1

Max Player 20/1

Enforceable 30/1

Money Moves 30/1

South Bend 30/1

Finnick The Fierce 50/1

Storm The Court 50/1

Major Fed 50/1

Mr. Big News 50/1

Necker Island 50/1

Sole Volante 50/1

Attachment Rate 50/1

Winning Impression 50/1

TwinSpires, a Churchill Downs Incorporated company, is the official wagering partner of the Kentucky Derby.