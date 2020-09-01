Fayette has two semi-finalists for Teacher of the Year

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nine outstanding educators from across the state are

semifinalists for the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award, including Fayette County’s Donnie Piercey of Stonewall Elementary and Christopher McCurry of Lafayette High School.

Piercey is a fifth grade teacher, the school technology coordinator, and STLP coach at Stonewall, where he is in his third year.

McCurry teaches dual credit 101 and 102, sophomore English, and advanced African American literature at Lafayette, where he has served for nine years.

Winners of the elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year awards, plus the overall winner, will be announced in a virtual ceremony this fall.

“Teachers are essential to not only the educational but the social and emotional well-being of our children. We have witnessed that firsthand this year,” said KDE Interim Commissioner of Education Kevin C. Brown. “These award-winning educators represent more than 42,000 of their colleagues who are doing anything and everything to serve their students and ensure learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. I congratulate them and thank all Kentucky teachers for their outstanding efforts during these challenging times.”

The 24 educators selected as 2021 Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award winners were chosen based on their scores from the first round of judging, which was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators.

Applications included nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences, involvement in their respective communities, and letters of recommendation. In the semifinal round, judges will consider a classroom lesson review and interviews with each of the contenders. The educator with the highest cumulative score will be the 2021 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, who advances to the national competition.

Valvoline, an independent, publicly traded company with its world headquarters in Lexington, is sponsor of the Teacher Achievement Awards and the Kentucky Teacher of the Year programs.