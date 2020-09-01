Derby trainer’s protest comments leave people confused

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)-The trainer of derby favorite Tiz the Law made some comments Tuesday afternoon about derby protesters that stoked a lot of confusion and even some controversy on social media.

Barclay Tagg was responding to questions about racial justice protests, particularly the one planned for Saturday outside the derby after he said last week he wasn’t sure about coming to Louisville because of the recent protests.

“You know, we get back to the hotel. We have a driver who takes us back to the hotel and brings us here in the morning and we train the horses and i don’t know. I don’t know what these guys are going to do. These rioters. Who knows. All i know is you’re not allowed to shoot them and they’re allowed to shoot you. That’s what it looks like to me so i don’t know what to think about it,” Tagg said.

A lot of people are wondering tonight what Tagg meant by that. Was he referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of shooting two people during protests in Wisconsin last week or was he talking about deadly protests in Oregon. Perhaps, it was something else entirely. Tagg hasn’t clarified his comments.