Derby trainer's protest comments leave people confused

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)-The trainer of derby favorite Tiz the Law made some comments Tuesday afternoon about derby protesters that stoked a lot of confusion and even some controversy on social media.

Barclay Tagg was responding to questions about racial justice protests, particularly the one planned for Saturday outside the derby after he said last week he wasn’t sure about coming to Louisville because of the recent protests.

“You know, we get back to the hotel. We have a driver who takes us back to the hotel and brings us here in the morning and we train the horses and i don’t know. I don’t know what these guys are going to do. These rioters. Who knows. All i know is you’re not allowed to shoot them and they’re allowed to shoot you. That’s what it looks like to me so i don’t know what to think about it,” Tagg said.

A lot of people are wondering tonight what Tagg meant by that. Was he referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of shooting two people during protests in Wisconsin last week or was he talking about deadly protests in Oregon. Perhaps, it was something else entirely. Tagg hasn’t clarified his comments.

mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!