American adds winter flight to Miami from Blue Grass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The style, glitz and glamour of Miami, Fla., soon will be a non-stop flight away from central Kentucky.

Beginning Nov. 7, 2020, American Airlines will begin seasonal service on Saturdays between Blue Grass Airport (LEX) and Miami International Airport (MIA). Service will be offered weekly through April 3, 2021.

Offered on a 50-seat regional jet, this non-stop service not only provides access to the city of Miami and its picturesque beaches but also serves as an international hub for travel to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Vacationers will have connecting service to destinations such as the Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Costa Rica, Cancun and Cozumel.

“We know how important access to Miami is, especially during the cold winter months,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning. “Non-stop flights to Miami mean just one stop to the Caribbean and Latin America for beautiful escapes, and we look forward to providing that convenience for our customers in Lexington.”

Details pertaining to the flight include:

Day of Week Departure City Departure Time Arrival City Arrival Time Saturday Lexington 7:00 am Miami 9:40 am Saturday Miami 9:30 pm Lexington 12:15 am

“We are so fortunate to receive this excellent news during a time when air service is challenged globally,” said Eric Frankl, executive director of Blue Grass Airport. “When our passengers are ready, we hope they will take advantage of this opportunity to travel and enjoy the sophistication of Miami and destinations beyond. American Airlines continues to be an excellent partner with our local community and supports both business and leisure travelers with access to their major hubs.”

For those passengers who have not traveled during COVID-19, Blue Grass Airport is taking extra precautions to create a healthy environment for air travel. This includes intensive cleaning and disinfecting of airport facilities, plenty of hand sanitizing stations, plexiglass shields at service counters and shops, mask requirements, social distancing markers and frequent signage reminders with healthy travel tips.

Passengers are encouraged to check-in via their mobile apps and should meet friends/family outside the terminal to allow more social distancing space inside for fellow passengers.

For information regarding travel during COVID-19, the airport has a specially designated section on its website with all of the latest announcements: www.bluegrassairport.com/covid19.html