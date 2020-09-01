2020 36 Blitz: Bourbon County Colonels

PARIS, Ky (WTVQ) – When Former Kentucky football standout David Jones took over bourbon county last season, they were coming off a three-win season. The team needed a culture change and if you ask the team’s veterans…they got in year one.

“What we’ve learned is we’ve started to build a culture here, like a wining culture,” says senior wide receiver Kaygen Heflin. “Before we had a culture, but it wasn’t really a winning culture where you work hard every single day and he brings all of that and intensity every single day that causes us to work harder.”

First step to building a winning culture? Showing up. Players admit before, they couldn’t even get that right.

“Previous years I wouldn’t even show up to stuff like this, but now like we got like 40 people out here almost, which never happens,” said Heflin. “So I think that’s a huge step and then we’ll just keep on going.”

Jones came on the scene and immediately made his mark. Even benching top players and preaching one word.

“Discipline. And they understand that I don’t care if you’re the top dog you will not play.” says Head Coach David Jones. “There is no one person above this program. Not even myself. I’m not above this program because when I’m gone, Bourbon County is still going to be running and that’s our philosophy. There’s no one bigger than this program and if you can’t do it, then we’re going to find someone else to come and do it and it’s that simple.”

Now the Colonels need that winning culture to turn into wins on the field, but it’s going to be tough. They play in one of the toughest districts in the state with Anderson County, Boyle County and Lexington Catholic.

“We’re definitely in a tough district,” said senior tight end Parker Estes. “It’s one of the toughest districts in the state in my opinion and I feel like you just gotta go out there and you can be scared of your opponent. You gotta just respect your opponent, but you can’t fear them. That’s what winning is all about.”

“My philosophy is we’re not afraid of anyone. We respect all and we’re not afraid of anyone. You just getting that mindset in these kids and they’ve got that mindset, too,” said Coach Jones. “They’ve been dogged for so long. They’ve got that mindset. They felt that winning last year and you know they get tired of hearing this is Boyle county, this is Lexington Catholic, this is Anderson County 5A coming in…they get tired of hearing that. A lot of people do. I love being the underdog. Coming in under the radar. That’s the best thing ever.”