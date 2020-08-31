Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

MAYKING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 75-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near the Mayking community in Letcher County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, 30-year-old David Day, of Whitesburg, was southbound on U.S. 119 in a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he crossed into the northbound lanes, crashing into a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 75-year-old Lowell Ison, of Jeremiah.

Ison died in the accident, which happened at about 10 a.m.

Day was transported to Whitesburg ARH and then to Pikeville Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other passengers were involved.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Toxicology results are pending.

Kentucky 119 was closed for approximately three hours as KSP reconstructed the collision.

The collision is under investigation by Trooper Adam Baker.