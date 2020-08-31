Voter registration up slightly in state: Adams

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s number of registered voters increased slightly following the June primary election, Secretary of State Michael Adams announced.

From June 24, when the voter rolls reopened after the primary election, through July 31, a net 21,548 voters were added, for a current total of 3,497,941 registered voters.

Republicans added 20,597 registrants; Other added 1,985; Democratic registration declined by 1,034.

By contrast, over June and July last year, 167,044 net new voters were added to the rolls.

“Voter registration is slowly recovering from the effects of the pandemic,” said Adams. “As we recognize National Voter Registration Month in September, let’s work to encourage all eligible Kentuckians to register at govoteky.com.”

Complete registration statistics are available on the State Board of Elections website, elect.ky.gov.