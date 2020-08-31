Police on scene of shooting, another teen may be victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are on the scene of another shooting, this one just off Broadway down from the Thornton’s gas station at 802 Broadway.

The initial call went out as a person shot in the head. Fire and police units were dispatched at about 4:50 p.m.

Police have taped off the entrance to a mobile home park off Loudon and a small SUV is in the middle of Loudon with a dented front end and a bullet hole in the windshield.

Witnesses at the scene said it was some kind of argument between a young man and woman but they weren’t sure of details.