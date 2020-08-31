KSP investigates murder-suicide in Knott County

LEBURN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man apparently shot his wife and then fatally wounded himself in Knott County, according to the Kentucky State Police.
The woman died from her injuries a day later.
According to the KSP, Saturday at about 9:45 p.m., the KSP received a 911 call from the Leburn community in Knott County. The caller reported locating a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence on Possum Trot Road.
Troopers and emergency responders discovered 49-year-old Tessa Stone, who was taken to Hazard ARH with life threatening injuries.
In addition, troopers found 55-year-old Jackie Slone dead inside house from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Tessa Slone was transferred to UK Medical Center where she died Sunday, the KSP said.
This case is being investigated at this time as an apparent murder-suicide. Detective Scott Caudill is leading the investigation.