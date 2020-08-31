Husband, wife die in possible murder-suicide

SANDGAP, Ky. (WTVQ) – A husband and wife died Sunday evening in the Sandgap community in Jackson County in what family friends said may have been a murder-suicide. Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating

According to the KSP, 50-year-old Billy Taylor, of McKee, and his wife, 42-year-old Susan, died in the incident which happened before 5 p.m. Sunday.

The KSP said it was contacted by Jackson County Dispatch at 5 p.m. Sunday, after receiving a report of a woman who had been shot on Gravel Lick Road in Sandgap.

When troopers arrived, they encountered a man, later identified as Billy Taylor, who was armed with a gun. The man fled behind his residence and fired a shot. When Troopers located the subject, he was dead, the KSP said in a statement.

Troopers also discovered Susan Taylor, who was dead next to the residence. Both, the man and woman had suffered fatal gunshots.

KSP detectives were notified and responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates no other individuals were involved and KSP is not searching for any suspects.

Susan Taylor worked at Saint Joseph Berea Hospital.

Friends of the family described it as a murder-suicide.

Their bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for autopsies.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.