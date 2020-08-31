Chrysalis House opening NTI camp as part of latest ‘treatment’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Chrysalis House, Kentucky’s oldest and largest licensed substance abuse treatment program for women, is offering a six-week Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Day Camp for children residing at Serenity Apartments or children of Chrysalis House graduates enrolled in Fayette County Schools, kindergarten – 10th grade.

The camp has 18 spots for children in grades K-5th and 15 spots for grades 6th-10th.

It’s a unique way for Chrysalis House to support families in an unconventional way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chrysalis House program aims to help relieve some of the stress experienced by working single-parents who are also attempting to ensure their children are keeping up with their educational requirements.

The primary goal of the Chrysalis House NTI day camp is to keep students functioning at grade level or better once schools return to in-person learning.

The NTI camp will help students with the use of technology, accessing virtual classrooms, and tutoring while also providing daily classroom structure.

In addition to the instruction and tutoring component, the program will also provide breakfast and lunch, and time for physical activity, music, and art.

“With all of the chaos and uncertainty of the pandemic it is so important for students to have a safe and structured environment for learning,” stated Chrysalis House Director of Finance Kama McKinney.

Established in 1978, Chrysalis House has grown into a comprehensive agency with multiple residential facilities and a multi-purpose community center.

In addition to substance abuse treatment, Chrysalis House provides mental health treatment, case management, domestic violence counseling, computer training, GED tutoring, job placement assistance, access to medical care, housing assistance, and children’s services. For more information about Chrysalis House, please visit www.chrysalishouse.org.