Agents seize more than $500,000 in fake designer purses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville seized four parcels containing more than 200 designer bags worth more than $500,000 early Monday.

According to the CBP, officers in Louisville held four packages for inspection to determine the admissibility of its contents in accordance with CBP regulations. When the shipments were opened designer bags were found inside.

The bags were sent to an import specialist who determined the bags were counterfeit. In all, 204 counterfeit Louis Vuitton bags were seized.

If these bags were real, the total MSRP for these belts would have been $583,440. The packages were coming from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and were heading to a residence in Brooklyn, New York.

“As e-commerce grows at an extraordinary rate, our officers are working hard to identify threats and shut down illicit suppliers,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “I’m extremely proud of these officers determination in stopping illicit shipments, and our commitment to protecting the American economy.”

Intellectual property rights (IPR) protection is a priority trade issue for CBP. In Fiscal Year (FY) 2019, CBP and their partner agency Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) seized 27,599 shipments containing IPR violations with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of over $1.5 billion had the goods been genuine. Watches and jewelry represent 15 percent of all IPR seizures, and continue to top the list of all seized IPR materials.