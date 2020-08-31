Judicial Commission removes Kenton judge for misconduct

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kenton County Family Court judge who has been in trouble for almost two years is booted from office for misconduct, effective in 10 days unless she appeals.

Dawn Gentry already had been suspended with pay since January while the state Judicial Conduct Commission reviewed her case and heard testimony from her, which it did two weeks ago.

In a blistering 38-page document Monday, the five-member commission removed her from office. With violations dating back to the time she was appointed by former governor Matt Bevin, the panel found her guilty of 10 of 12 allegations, that ranged from inappropriate hiring and sexual conduct to preferential treatment and retaliation against lawyers who did or didn’t support her. (Read the ruling here judge dawn Gentry )

The order states that the case “did not involve one or two isolated occurrences but instead a pattern of misconduct and repeated exercise of extremely poor judgment — on and off the Bench.”

The order noted the behavior continued even after she was notified of allegations against her.

And only after she was repeatedly notified and filed detailed responses and testimony during the last month did she admit to her actions and misleading the commission.

The commission voted 5-0. The ruling is effective within 10 days unless she files an appeal.

Specifically, the Commission ruled that Gentry retaliated against attorney Michael Hummel for not supporting her judicial campaign as much as she wanted, had staff work on her campaign during office hours, retaliated against school liaison officer Kelly Blevins for supporting her opponent in the election, required Meridith Smith to resign from an official panel to make way for Stephen Penrose with whom she was having an affair, which included sex in her office, showed favoritism to certain attorneys, retaliated against an attorney who cooperated with the Commission and was herself not candid and honest with the Commission.

In addition, the Commission found that Gentry authorized false timesheets and allowed the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the courthouse, made inappropriate sexual advances toward a female attorney, and hired and appoint staff not based on merit.