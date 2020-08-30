YAHTZEE! Four-star Douglass lineman Jager Burton picks Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops continues a recruiting lockdown of the state of Kentucky. On Sunday, Frederick Douglass offensive lineman Jager Burton committed to Kentucky.

The 6’4” 271 pound offensive lineman is ranked as a four-star recruit by 247 sports. He’s the number one recruit in the state of Kentucky and he’s ranked the #8 offensive guard in the nation.

Stoops now has commitments from five of the top 10 players in the state of Kentucky for the class of 2021.