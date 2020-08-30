Text message scam warning in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a text message scam designed to steal your money and identity.
Deputies say people report receiving unsolicited text messages with links for undelivered packages or other links to businesses.
If you click on the link, it will send you to a mostly fake business page that asks you to provide either personal information or your log-in credentials for your account, according to investigators.
Deputies say do not click on the links and delete the text messages.