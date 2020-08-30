Kentucky sets record for new COVID-19 cases in one week

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
21

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – With 462 new coronavirus cases reported on Sunday, Kentucky set a record for the highest number of new cases on one week since the pandemic hit in March, according to the state.

Governor Andy Beshear says there were 4,503 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, which he says shows the virus is still spreading aggressively in the state.

The total number of cases to date is at least 48,032, according to the governor.

Of the 462 new cases reported Sunday, 79 were children age 18 and younger, of which 13 were children ages 5 and under.  The youngest being just two months old, according to the governor.

There were also 9 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic hit to 930, according to the governor.

The Sunday deaths included an 82-year old man from Lincoln County; a 66-year old woman from Russell County; a 71-year old man from Green County; an 80-year old woman from Calloway County; an 83-year old man from Harlan County; a 75-year old man and an 87-year old woman from Casey County; and an 82-year old man and a 90-year old woman from Fayette County, according to the governor’s report.

“This being the single highest week for new cases:  Do your best.  We can’t be tired, we can’t give up,” said Governor Beshear.  “We have to bring it every week, because this virus is going to continue to take people we love.  So, Mask Up Kentucky.  Let’s beat COVID-19.”

What might be considered in Kentucky a trifecta of holidays begins this coming Friday, said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health.

“Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And, enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend. Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe. Stay Healthy at Home as much as you can. When you go out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you are near others, and wash your hands often. If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends. These changes to our routines make an immense difference and save lives. Together, Team Kentucky can get through this,” said Dr. Stack.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

 

