FCPS sends 18 juniors to Leadership Lexington Youth Program

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
21
https://www.wtvq.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Fayette-County-Public-Schools.jpg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eighteen juniors in the Fayette County Public Schools system will participate in the 2020-21 Leadership Lexington Youth Program, which prepares high school juniors through education and interaction as they explore their community, according to FCPS.

Even though the program was modified due to COVID-19, the teenagers plan to network with local leaders on a variety of issues, including career fields, business opportunities and post-secondary options.

- Advertisement -

Among the modifications to the program, trimming the number of students from the usual four dozen because of social distancing concerns.

Here is the Fayette County LLYP class roster:

  • From Bryan Station High School: James Grant, Larae Jackson, and Corinne Sharrard;
  • Carter G. Woodson Academy: Tomias Rushin;
  • Frederick Douglass High School: Kendall Davis;
  • Henry Clay High School: Mihail Mihaylov;
  • Lafayette High School: Sophie Agbekpenou, Liliane Rose Elayi, Riley Gossage, Manya Tiwari, Pragya Upreti, and Audrey Wirasakti;
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Yann Philipps Galindo, Sarah Ming, McKenna Sun, and Emily Xiao;
  • STEAM Academy: Maeve Whitlock; and
  • Tates Creek High School: Emma Askren.

In addition to the FCPS students, the class includes one from Trinity Christian Academy, one from Lexington Catholic High School, two from Sayre School, and three from Lexington Christian Academy.

After the Sept. 2 orientation, the combination of virtual and in-person sessions will continue one Wednesday a month: Local Lex Day (Oct. 7), Health & Human Services Day (Nov. 4), Government & Public Safety Day (Dec. 2), Arts & Media Day (Jan. 6), Ambassadors for Change Day (Feb. 3), and Higher Education & Career Development Day (March 3). The April 7 graduation luncheon, featuring the 2021 Distinguished Leader Award, caps the program.

For more on LLYP, visit the Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass website, email program manager Natalie Appel, or call (859) 219-2423. JA has taken over LLYP from Commerce Lexington, which founded the program in 2004.

 

Previous articleDeputies say during traffic stop Corbin man admitted to smoking meth
Next articleUK student activist cited for code of conduct violation after racial banners hung
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.