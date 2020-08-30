Deputies say during traffic stop Corbin man admitted to smoking meth

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies say a Corbin man admitted during a traffic stop that he had smoked methamphetamine.
Deputies say 44-year old Jerry Elliott was pulled over along the West Cumberland Gap Parkway, approximately ten miles south of London around 6:09 a.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say Elliott was initially stopped because there was a camouflage sheet dragging from his car. They say Elliott was under the influence.
Deputies say they found a pipe and a needle on Elliott during their search. They say Elliott told them he was on his way to play golf when he was pulled over.
He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, second offense along with drug paraphernalia possession and other traffic offenses, according to deputies.
He was taken to jail in London.