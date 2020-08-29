Lexington police investigating two separate shootings Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say it’s investigating a early morning shooting and a possible accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.

Early Saturday morning just after 3 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call on Jeffrey Court.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived they say multiple cars were hit with bullets and one adult male had to be transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police he is expected to be okay.

Later Saturday at 3:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting inside a house on Charles Avenue.

Investigators say it appears it was an accidental shooting, one person shot, but also expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for possible suspects in both cases.