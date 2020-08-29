Danville police say impaired driver caused four car crash

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Danville Police say a driver under the influence caused a four car crash.

Danville police say Michael Kuchenbrod crossed the center lane on South Fourth Street around just before midnight, Friday night.

Kuchenbrod hitting another car head on, that caused a chain reaction, according to police, two other cars crashing behind the initial crash.

Police say two drivers were taken to the hospital, but the status of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

Kuchenbord was arrested at the scene.