WHO KNEW? Christian Mingles biggest niche dating app in state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Whistleout) – The coronavirus outbreak has impacted just about every part of our lives, from where and how we shop to how we meet new friends.
As an example, online dating has gone viral, and Kentucky is no exception to the craze, according to a new analysis by WhistleOut, the online search engine.
In the state of Kentucky, an app called Christian Mingle ranked as the #1 most popular small or niche dating app this year, which specifically matches people in the Christian wcommunity, according to a analysis by the company.
Niche dating sites and apps, which are designed to make matches between people who share a specific interest or experience, are increasingly popular, with more than 1,500 different sites available now. But certain apps are more popular in certain areas than in others.
According to the analysis by Whistleout:
- The League—geared towards ambitious and driven people—leads the way as the most popular niche dating app in nine states
- Faith-based apps are the most popular type of niche dating app in 17 states
Although Tinder and Bumble have been dominating the dating-app scene for some time, many people are turning to more focused niche dating apps to help find that special someone, according to a WhistleOut report written by Angelo Ilumba.
There is plenty of diversity throughout the country, but The League, geared towards ambitious and driven people, leads the way as the most popular niche dating app in nine states. Faith-based Christian Mingle follows closely behind as the favorite app in eight states.
|State
|Dating App
|Niche
|Alabama
|DateMySchool
|Alumni matching
|Alaska
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|Arizona
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|Arkansas
|Playoff
|Athletes
|California
|Loosid
|Sober
|Colorado
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|Connecticut
|JDate
|Faith-Based (Jewish)
|Delaware
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|District of Columbia
|Tastebuds
|Music
|Florida
|JDate
|Faith-based (Jewish)
|Georgia
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|Hawaii
|JDate
|Faith-based (Jewish)
|Idaho
|Mutual
|Faith-based (LDS)
|Illinois
|Muzmatch
|Faith-based (Islam)
|Indiana
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|Iowa
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|Kansas
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|Kentucky
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|Louisiana
|Luxy
|Elite/Millionaire
|Maine
|HeyBaby
|Family-oriented
|Maryland
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|Massachusetts
|JDate
|Faith-based (Jewish)
|Michigan
|Bristlr
|Beard enthusiasts
|Minnesota
|Luxy
|Elite/Millionaire
|Mississippi
|Playoff
|Athletes
|Missouri
|Luxy
|Elite/Millionaire
|Montana
|Dig
|Dog-lovers
|Nebraska
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|Nevada
|Playoff
|Athletes
|New Hampshire
|Token
|Unique personalities
|New Jersey
|Bristlr
|Beard enthusiasts
|New Mexico
|Dine
|Foodies
|New York
|Loosid
|Sober
|North Carolina
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|North Dakota
|Lumen
|Over 50
|Ohio
|Dine
|Foodies
|Oklahoma
|Luxy
|Elite/Millionaire
|Oregon
|JDate
|Faith-based (Jewish)
|Pennsylvania
|Bristlr
|Beard enthusiasts
|Rhode Island
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|South Carolina
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|South Dakota
|Dine
|Foodies
|Tennessee
|Christian Mingle
|Faith-based (Christian)
|Texas
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|Utah
|Mutual
|Faith-based (LDS)
|Vermont
|Token
|Unique personalities
|Virginia
|Muzmatch
|Faith-based (Islam)
|Washington
|The League
|Ambitious personalities
|West Virginia
|Token
|Unique personalities
|Wisconsin
|Playoff
|Athletes
|Wyoming
|Token
|Unique personalities
With the mass popularity of one-size-fits-all apps like Tinder, developers of niche apps say the ‘niche’ is what increasingly makes a difference.
There is perceived value in having the jump start of sharing something special with a match, whether it’s a personality trait, outlook on life, faith, hobby, passion, or experience.
“Like [with] other niche apps, I see incredible potential for Playoff because it is giving people an opportunity to connect over an experience or lifestyle that not everyone would be able to appreciate and understand,” Amanda McGrew, founder of Playoff, which matches current and former collegiate and professional athletes and is a favorite in Arkansas, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wisconsin, told Ilumba for his article.
WhistleOut used Google Trends to find search data for dating apps in each location for the past year. To compile the list of niche sites, it gathered names and information from Vogue, Elite Singles, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Magazine, MarketWatch, iOS App Store and Google Play.