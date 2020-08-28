WHO KNEW? Christian Mingles biggest niche dating app in state

Although Tinder and Bumble have been dominating the dating-app scene for some time, many people are turning to more focused niche dating apps to help find that special someone, according to a WhistleOut report written by Angelo Ilumba.

There is plenty of diversity throughout the country, but The League, geared towards ambitious and driven people, leads the way as the most popular niche dating app in nine states. Faith-based Christian Mingle follows closely behind as the favorite app in eight states.

State Dating App Niche Alabama DateMySchool Alumni matching Alaska The League Ambitious personalities Arizona The League Ambitious personalities Arkansas Playoff Athletes California Loosid Sober Colorado The League Ambitious personalities Connecticut JDate Faith-Based (Jewish) Delaware The League Ambitious personalities District of Columbia Tastebuds Music Florida JDate Faith-based (Jewish) Georgia The League Ambitious personalities Hawaii JDate Faith-based (Jewish) Idaho Mutual Faith-based (LDS) Illinois Muzmatch Faith-based (Islam) Indiana Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) Iowa Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) Kansas Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) Kentucky Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) Louisiana Luxy Elite/Millionaire Maine HeyBaby Family-oriented Maryland The League Ambitious personalities Massachusetts JDate Faith-based (Jewish) Michigan Bristlr Beard enthusiasts Minnesota Luxy Elite/Millionaire Mississippi Playoff Athletes Missouri Luxy Elite/Millionaire Montana Dig Dog-lovers Nebraska Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) Nevada Playoff Athletes New Hampshire Token Unique personalities New Jersey Bristlr Beard enthusiasts New Mexico Dine Foodies New York Loosid Sober North Carolina Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) North Dakota Lumen Over 50 Ohio Dine Foodies Oklahoma Luxy Elite/Millionaire Oregon JDate Faith-based (Jewish) Pennsylvania Bristlr Beard enthusiasts Rhode Island The League Ambitious personalities South Carolina Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) South Dakota Dine Foodies Tennessee Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian) Texas The League Ambitious personalities Utah Mutual Faith-based (LDS) Vermont Token Unique personalities Virginia Muzmatch Faith-based (Islam) Washington The League Ambitious personalities West Virginia Token Unique personalities Wisconsin Playoff Athletes Wyoming Token Unique personalities

With the mass popularity of one-size-fits-all apps like Tinder, developers of niche apps say the ‘niche’ is what increasingly makes a difference.

“Niche apps are more like the quirky cool bar your friend told you about; there’s fewer people, but everyone who is there is sharing something cool,” John Kershaw, founder of Bristlr, told Ilumba.

There is perceived value in having the jump start of sharing something special with a match, whether it’s a personality trait, outlook on life, faith, hobby, passion, or experience.

“Like [with] other niche apps, I see incredible potential for Playoff because it is giving people an opportunity to connect over an experience or lifestyle that not everyone would be able to appreciate and understand,” Amanda McGrew, founder of Playoff, which matches current and former collegiate and professional athletes and is a favorite in Arkansas, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wisconsin, told Ilumba for his article.

WhistleOut used Google Trends to find search data for dating apps in each location for the past year. To compile the list of niche sites, it gathered names and information from Vogue, Elite Singles, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Magazine, MarketWatch, iOS App Store and Google Play.