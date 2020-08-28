WHO KNEW? Christian Mingles biggest niche dating app in state

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Whistleout) – The coronavirus outbreak has impacted just about every part of our lives, from where and how we shop to how we meet new friends.

As an example, online dating has gone viral, and Kentucky is no exception to the craze, according to a new analysis by WhistleOut, the online search engine.

- Advertisement -

In the state of Kentucky, an app called Christian Mingle ranked as the #1 most popular small or niche dating app this year, which specifically matches people in the Christian wcommunity, according to a analysis by the company.

Niche dating sites and apps, which are designed to make matches between people who share a specific interest or experience, are increasingly popular, with more than 1,500 different sites available now. But certain apps are more popular in certain areas than in others.

According to the analysis by Whistleout:

  • The League—geared towards ambitious and driven people—leads the way as the most popular niche dating app in nine states
  • Faith-based apps are the most popular type of niche dating app in 17 states

Although Tinder and Bumble have been dominating the dating-app scene for some time, many people are turning to more focused niche dating apps to help find that special someone, according to a WhistleOut report written by Angelo Ilumba.

There is plenty of diversity throughout the country, but The League, geared towards ambitious and driven people, leads the way as the most popular niche dating app in nine states. Faith-based Christian Mingle follows closely behind as the favorite app in eight states.

State Dating App Niche
Alabama DateMySchool Alumni matching
Alaska The League Ambitious personalities
Arizona The League Ambitious personalities
Arkansas Playoff Athletes
California Loosid Sober
Colorado The League Ambitious personalities
Connecticut JDate Faith-Based (Jewish)
Delaware The League Ambitious personalities
District of Columbia Tastebuds Music
Florida JDate Faith-based (Jewish)
Georgia The League Ambitious personalities
Hawaii JDate Faith-based (Jewish)
Idaho Mutual Faith-based (LDS)
Illinois Muzmatch Faith-based (Islam)
Indiana Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
Iowa Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
Kansas Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
Kentucky Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
Louisiana Luxy Elite/Millionaire
Maine HeyBaby Family-oriented
Maryland The League Ambitious personalities
Massachusetts JDate Faith-based (Jewish)
Michigan Bristlr Beard enthusiasts
Minnesota Luxy Elite/Millionaire
Mississippi Playoff Athletes
Missouri Luxy Elite/Millionaire
Montana Dig Dog-lovers
Nebraska Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
Nevada Playoff Athletes
New Hampshire Token Unique personalities
New Jersey Bristlr Beard enthusiasts
New Mexico Dine Foodies
New York Loosid Sober
North Carolina Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
North Dakota Lumen Over 50
Ohio Dine Foodies
Oklahoma Luxy Elite/Millionaire
Oregon JDate Faith-based (Jewish)
Pennsylvania Bristlr Beard enthusiasts
Rhode Island The League Ambitious personalities
South Carolina Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
South Dakota Dine Foodies
Tennessee Christian Mingle Faith-based (Christian)
Texas The League Ambitious personalities
Utah Mutual Faith-based (LDS)
Vermont Token Unique personalities
Virginia Muzmatch Faith-based (Islam)
Washington The League Ambitious personalities
West Virginia Token Unique personalities
Wisconsin Playoff Athletes
Wyoming Token Unique personalities

With the mass popularity of one-size-fits-all apps like Tinder, developers of niche apps say the ‘niche’ is what increasingly makes a difference.

There is perceived value in having the jump start of sharing something special with a match, whether it’s a personality trait, outlook on life, faith, hobby, passion, or experience.

“Like [with] other niche apps, I see incredible potential for Playoff because it is giving people an opportunity to connect over an experience or lifestyle that not everyone would be able to appreciate and understand,” Amanda McGrew, founder of Playoff,  which matches current and former collegiate and professional athletes and is a favorite in Arkansas, Mississippi, Nevada, and Wisconsin, told Ilumba for his article.

WhistleOut used Google Trends to find search data for dating apps in each location for the past year. To compile the list of niche sites, it gathered names and information from Vogue, Elite Singles, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Magazine, MarketWatch, iOS App Store and Google Play.