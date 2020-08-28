State gets $35 million for drug programs, local groups also get funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky has been awarded $35,483,406 to continue its struggle with opioid addiction. And 14 agencies, including several in Eastern Kentucky, are receiving money to continue programs to help steer kids away from drugs.

The $35 million is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the State Opioid Response Grants Program.

To date, the state has received more than $275 million to help with its response to the opioid and substance abuse crisis.

The funding can be used for a variety of purposes, including addiction intervention and recovery programs.

Also, Senator Mitch McConnell announced federal funding to local communities to create educational programs and raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

The following Kentucky organizations received $125,000 each for their work to educate and raise awareness about the dangers of substance abuse in their communities: