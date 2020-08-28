UPDATE: Fugitive son arrested in Tennessee for father’s shooting

UPDATE, POSTED AT 7:45 P.M. AUG. 28, 2020

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A short time after 7 p.m., Claiborne County Sheriff’s deputies in Tennessee arrested without incident Donnie “De”e Smith in Harrogate at the Exxon station.

He was already facing failure to appear charges in Claiborne County in regard to possession of meth for resale, possession of schedule VI drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Smith will be extradited back to Kentucky to face the attempted murder and wanton endangerment charges taken out by Middlesboro Police.

He is lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED AT 5 P.M. AUG. 28, 2020

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 20-year-old man is wanted for shooting his father and

putting four others at risk during a dispute Friday morning.

According to Middlesboro Police, officers responded to a shooting at a residence on Exeter Avenue. Officers were told an altercation occurred between 20-year-old Donnie “Dee” Smith and his father, Donnie Smith, while several others were in the residence.

During the fight, “Dee” shot his father Donnie and fled in a black extended cab Ford F150 with Tennessee tags 0M3 7R3. The truck also has a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” snake sticker in the rear window and the word “DIRTY $” on the tailgate.

The father, Donnie Smith, was taken by Middlesboro EMS to Middlesboro ARH with what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

Middlesboro Police and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Detectives are working in conjunction actively seeking Donnie ‘Dee’ Smith who has a lengthy criminal history and is also considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants faces charges of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, police said.

Donnie ‘Dee’ Smith is described as 6’ 2” and 235 pounds with brown short hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information should not confront him but should call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636 or 911 outside Middlesboro. All calls will be kept confidential.