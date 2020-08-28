PLAN YOUR ROUTE: Road work to cause closures on I-75, Jessamine County

Fayette/Jessamine County, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road work on I-75 will cause a lane closure Sunday night and Monday morning, and paving will cause daytime closures on a Jessamine County road two days next week.

On I-75, crews will continue to apply pavement treatment using wear-resistant materials. The treatment provides improved safety through increased surface friction, especially during wet weather. That work is:

Sunday, August 30 through Monday, August 31 – 7 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday

The Interstate 75 Southbound to Interstate 64 Westbound Ramp:

the ramp will be closed on Interstate 75 Southbound between milepoints 118.0 and 116.8

o appropriate signage will be in place to guide the traveling public

Alternate Route

Motorists should continue on Interstate 75 Southbound/Interstate 64 Eastbound to Exit 115:

o take Exit 115

o turn left onto Newtown Pike/KY 922

o take an immediate right to the On Ramp for Interstate 75 Northbound/Interstate 64 Westbound

In Jessamine County, asphalt repair and cross drain replacements are planned for Ashgrove Road/KY 1980. The route will be temporarily closed during the daytime for the work to be completed. The closures include:

Tuesday, September 1 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ashgrove Road/KY 1980

the route will be closed at milepoint 7.20

o appropriate signage will be in in place to alert the traveling public

Alternate Routes

o East – motorists can utilize East Brannon Road

o West – motorists can utilize Mackey Pike (a county route)

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.