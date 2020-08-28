PLAN YOUR ROUTE: Road work to cause closures on I-75, Jessamine County

Fayette/Jessamine County, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road work on I-75 will cause a lane closure Sunday night and Monday morning, and paving will cause daytime closures on a Jessamine County road two days next week.
On I-75, crews will continue to apply pavement treatment using wear-resistant materials. The treatment provides improved safety through increased surface friction, especially during wet weather. That work is:
Sunday, August 30 through Monday, August 31 – 7 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday
The Interstate 75 Southbound to Interstate 64 Westbound Ramp:
- the ramp will be closed on Interstate 75 Southbound between milepoints 118.0 and 116.8
o appropriate signage will be in place to guide the traveling public
Alternate Route
Motorists should continue on Interstate 75 Southbound/Interstate 64 Eastbound to Exit 115:
o take Exit 115
o turn left onto Newtown Pike/KY 922
o take an immediate right to the On Ramp for Interstate 75 Northbound/Interstate 64 Westbound
In Jessamine County, asphalt repair and cross drain replacements are planned for Ashgrove Road/KY 1980. The route will be temporarily closed during the daytime for the work to be completed. The closures include:
Tuesday, September 1 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Ashgrove Road/KY 1980
- the route will be closed at milepoint 7.20
o appropriate signage will be in in place to alert the traveling public
Alternate Routes
o East – motorists can utilize East Brannon Road
o West – motorists can utilize Mackey Pike (a county route)
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.