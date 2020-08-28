Online discussion addresses election, voting questions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – An online discussion and voting instruction clinic could be a model for other counties to help voters understand or answer any questions they may have about voting in the Nov. 3 general election.

‘Just VOTE! Part 2, The Sequel’ with Secretary of State Michael Adams and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, Sept. 3 in an online Zoom Meeting ID: 897 7093 3977, asscode: 8mJ7vx .

The briefing by Adams and Hancock, cosponsored by the American Association of University Women, Bluegrass, F.O.R.R. Frankfort and the Frankfort/Franklin Chapter of the N.A.A.C.P., will be followed by a question and answer session.

No pre-registration is required.

Responding to Together Frankfort’s invitation to participate in the Sept. 3 online meeting, Adams said, “Regardless of their politics, I want all Kentucky voters to feel included in our process, and to vote. I’m grateful to Together Frankfort for helping me raise awareness about changes in our election rules, so that no voter is left behind.”

Together Frankfort encourages civic organizations in other counties and regions to reach out to voters, to their county clerk’s office, and to the Secretary of State to provide training and information about the 2020 November election

Kentucky’s General Election season provides for both absentee voting and in-person voting. The dual option process enables voters to select their preferred method of voting, with an emphasis on safety of the voters and the poll workers.

An online portal for applying for an absentee ballot is available at GoVoteKY.com.