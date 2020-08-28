Ky. Theatre closing temporarily, low viewership, difficulty with movies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mayor’s Office announced Friday, the historic Kentucky Theatre is temporarily closing beginning October 1.

“This is the last thing I would ever want to do. I love the Kentucky Theatre,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “But the management group that runs the theatre contacted us. COVID-19 has steamrolled the Kentucky. Their numbers are way down and they’re having trouble getting movies.”

- Advertisement -

The building will continue to be maintained so it can be ready to re-open when the time comes.

Analy Scorsone, a member of the management group, said, “We are anxious to see the theatre reopen when conditions are favorable.”

The city says it’s terminating the contract it has with the management company at the company’s request.