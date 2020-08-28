Jury needs just 20 minutes for guilty verdict in gun case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal court jury needed just 20 minutes to convict a Lexington man on weapons charges.

After a one-day trial, the jury found 29-year-old Terrico W. Williams guilty of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Williams will appear for sentencing on December 10, 2020. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.

According to testimony, on September 11, 2019, officers with the Lexington Police arrested Williams, on an outstanding warrant. Williams was searched and found to have a loaded, .22-caliber handgun concealed in his pants. Williams has a previous felony conviction from the Fayette Circuit Court in 2016 for second-degree manslaughter.

Williams was indicted in October 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the verdict.

The investigation was conducted by ATF and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.