UPDATE: Road cleared at fatal Laurel County accident

UPDATE, 2:20 P.M….The road is cleared ad now open.

ORIGINAL STORY, POSTED 1:10 P.M. AUG. 28, 2020

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators are o the scene on a fatal accident in Laurel County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The accident happened 578 Langnau Road, which is KY 3435, according to a traffic alert, which said the road will be closed for about two hours. It’s near the intersection with Garland Road northeast of London.

The alert was at 12:50 p.m.

The alert says one person has been killed.

The alert does not list other injuries or details.