UPDATE: Man charged in Thursday night carjacking, stabbing

Veronica Jean Seltzer
UPDATE, 1 P.M. FRIDAY, Aug. 28, 2020
GEORGETOWN, KY. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Georgetown man has been charged in Thursday night’s stabbing and carjacking on Darby Drive, police say.

Brandon Laterence Conley has been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, according to police.

GPD Officers located the suspect within minutes of the vehicle being stolen and further investigation led to the individual being charged.

This investigation continues and anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820 or submit a tip anonymously via the RELAY App.

UPDATE, POSTED 9:30 P.M. THURSDAY, AUG. 27, 2020
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Georgetown Police say a victim has been taken to a Lexington hospital after a suspected stabbing and carjacking on Darby Drive Thursday evening.
Officers also say they’ve found a car and have detained a person of interest.

ORIGINAL STORY

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Georgetown Police are investigating a possible carjacking and stabbing on Darby Drive.

Officers say one person has been stabbed and the department is investigating.

This comes on the heels of a robbery and assault of an elderly person on Tuesday in Georgetown.

Police say a man got into an apartment on East Washington Street around 1:20 a.m. and assaulted the person inside, breaking multiple bones in the person’s face and then taking their wallet.

Georgetown Police are asking anyone with information in the case to call (502) 863-7820.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the RELAY app.

Veronica Jean Seltzer
