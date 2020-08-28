Break causes boil water advisory for eight Danville streets

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A water main break occurred this morning on Westwood Court in Danville.
The City of Danville Water Distribution Department is working to restore service to
the affected areas.
The area affected includes Westwood Court, Hill-N-Dale Drive, Greenview Drive, Ridgeway Drive, Long Run Apartments, Plainview Drive, Burckley Drive and Apache Trail.
Once water service has been restored those affected will be under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice.
Anyone with questions can call the Danville Water Treatment Plant at 859-238-1241.