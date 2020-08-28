Berea College seeks 1,600 donors on Sept. 3

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Berea College is looking for 1,600 people to participate in its annual Giving Day on Thursday, Sept. 3. The event generates support for Berea’s students with contributions coming from donors locally, regionally and nationally.
According to Berea College officials, this year’s goal of 1,600 donors coincides with the College’s student enrollment. Since no Berea College student pays tuition, support from donors on Giving Day is important because those gifts help offset the cost of education to students who need it most.
Donors can support Berea’s Giving Day by making a gift online HERE or by texting “BEREA” to 56512. Donors can also call 1-800-457-9846 or mail a check to CPO 2216, Berea, KY 40404.
