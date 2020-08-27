Volunteers helping families impacted by Hurricane Laura

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Red Cross volunteers have made their way down south to help with families who are in need of shelter as Hurricane Laura makes its way through.
On Thursday, they’re mostly stuck indoors helping families make their way into hotels.
This is something different, compared to other natural disasters in the past, hotels are working with the Red Cross to help people with social distancing and staying healthy.
David Silver, a Red Cross Shelter Manager in Bossier City Louisiana, says they’re currently trying to focus on keeping the families fed and safe.
“Not many of us can afford to go out and eat with our families three meals a day for ten days or whatever and then if the storm hits, the restaurants aren’t open. so our job is to give them sustenance.”
He says once the storm has passed, the next step is to help families transition out of the shelters into a safe home.
The Red Cross is asking for donations, you can find more information on how to help on their website.