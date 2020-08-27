Security company sets job fair, hiring 60 in region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is seeking to hire more than 60 people in the Lexington area.
The company is holding an open house hiring event 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at the company’s branch office at 575 W. Main St. in Lexington.
Allied Universal also employs a virtual interview process where applicants can complete the company’s online application from home through video interviewing technology.
Applicants can apply online at this link.
“We are recruiting for all shifts for all levels of experience,” says Amy Godby, talent acquisition specialist at Allied Universal.
“Our clients, and the public at large, rely on us to keep our communities and businesses safe and secure especially during these challenging times,” said Steve Jones, chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “Our security professionals play a pivotal part ensuring facilities can continue business as usual and other businesses that had to close, can rest assured that their assets will remain protected.”