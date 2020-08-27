UPDATE: Knox County man dead after second shootout with KSP

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 6:55 p.m. EDT
GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a Knox County man involved in a shootout with Troopers Tuesday is dead.
Troopers say they found 41-year-old Joey Middleton, of Gray, on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.
They say Middleton was spotted in the woods after an overnight search for him. Troopers say the confrontation led to a shootout in which Middleton was shot and killed. KSP says no Troopers were injured.
Investigators say a day earlier, was among those who shot at Troopers as the KSP Special Response Team tried to serve a search warrant for drug trafficking on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County. KSP says Middleton ran from the scene after the initial shootout on Tuesday.
During that exchange of gunfire, Troopers shot and killed 30-year old Charles Garland, of Gray, according to KSP. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A search for Middleton by KSP and the FBI began immediately following the initial shootout.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating both deadly shootings. The unit investigates all officer-involved shootings in Kentucky.
–
Original story below:
GRAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was killed and another is on the run following a police shootout in Knox County.
The Kentucky State Police Special Response Team tried to serve a search warrant on Johnson Hollow Road in Knox County on Tuesday afternoon.
KSP says shots were exchanged between State Police and armed suspects.
Investigators say one person was shot and killed at the scene. No name was immediately released.
State Police say they are looking for 41-year old Joey Middleton, of Gray, who they say was involved in the shooting.
He’s described as being approximately six-feet-tall, with hazel eyes, and brown hair.
KSP says he was seen leaving the area wearing shorts, with no shoes or shirt.
Investigators say Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer and other active warrants.
They say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.
The KSP Critical Incident Response Team is investigating. The team investigates all officer-involved shootings statewide.