Pike County parks to reopen Friday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Parks in Pike County will reopen Friday, August 28, 2020, following an Executive Order signed by Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones.
Parks were closed March 27, 2020, to protect the public and contain the spread of COVID-19.
Judge Jones is encouraging people to use parks, walking tracks and open spaces safely while following current CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
No one should use parks, shelters, playgrounds, walking tracks, baseball fields, or basketball courts if they have any COVID-19 symptoms, according to Judge-Executive Jones.
There are rules that must be followed by anyone using a Pike County park:
-Only visit parks and playground areas close to your home.
-Carefully consider use of playgrounds, and help children follow guidelines.
-Observe CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six-feet from other persons at all times.
-Wear a face covering if you’ll be closer than six-feet to someone outside of your household.
To see the Executive Order, click here.