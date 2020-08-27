Organ donor agency continues work during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Despite the coronavirus outbreak, the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates has been able to help more people this year than last year at the same time, touching the lives of more than 19,000 people.

As of Aug. 20, 2020, KODA has honored the wishes of 112 organ donors, resulting in the recovery and transplantation of 340 organs total, a 25 percent increase over the same period in 2019, the agency said in a statement.

Additionally, 377 tissue donors — 14% higher than last year — will mend thousands of lives.

“Right now we are on track to surpass 2019’s efforts, by anticipating saving over 500 lives by the end of by the end of 2020,” said the agency, the federally designated organ procurement agency that serves the majority of Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Huntington, W. Va.

Julie Bergin, KODA’s President and CEO, explains that 2020 has been an extraordinary year of growth for KODA due to the generosity of donor families and more people having joined donor registries in recent years.

“Despite the challenges our communities have faced over the past eight months, KODA has continued to honor those who have selflessly given the gift of life,” Bergin said. “While we have experienced unprecedented growth in our service area, we know there is still much to be done. There are 113,000 patients in the United States that continue to need a lifesaving gift. We are committed to working tirelessly to meet that need.”

To learn more information, register to save lives or checkout current position openings, visit donatelifeky.org.