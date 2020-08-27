Mayor, chief, others issue call to action on violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers issued a call to action to the community Thursday to help address the rash of tee violence that has plagued the city not just in the last 12 days but also since April.

Gorton, Weathers and other judicial and social service leaders joined the press conference.

Since Aug. 16, the city has had at least six shootings involving people in their teens, with four of them ending in deaths. One of those, who was shot Wednesday afternoon, is “fighting for his life,” Gorton said, calling the losses “disturbing, unacceptable.”

Gorton said mental health resources are available for anyone in Lexington affected by recent acts of violence. The city has lost six teenagers to gun violence since April 21.

“Individuals and families directly involved, bystanders, and even those who hear about violence on the news and social media can experience emotional trauma that can have a negative impact on their daily lives,” Gorton said.

“At every turn, our young people are cut off from people who want to help them,” she continued, referring to how the coronavirus outbreak has cut teens off from coaches, teachers, ministers, relatives and others who could make a difference in their lives.

“Silence no longer is an option…now is the time…lives of young people who are out future are at stake.”

“If you are anybody who has contact with young people, it’s time for you to own up,” added Weathers. “…We have to step up, we have to show up.”

The chief encouraged the community to listen to teen’s issues, especially their feeling of not having a future. The community can help changing that by listening, he said.

“They are struggling, they are hurting,” the chief stated.

Weathers said investigators have not linked the shootings or connected them to one incident, although in some cases the people involved are “associated” with each other.

“We can’t pinpoint one motivational factor,” Weathers surmised.

Gang activities do not appear to be major factors in all of them, although Weathers acknowledged gang activity does exist in the city. However, they don’t follow the traditional stereotypes, which makes them more difficult for police to follow and investigate.

The chief said the teens are getting the guns from burglaries of cars or homes, from friends or adults who but them for them, or from their own relatives’ homes.

So far this year, the city has had 24 homicides, seven of which no arrests have been made.

Prosecutors and juvenile court leaders said teens carry guns because they feel like they need them for protection.

“Some kids have already lost as many as 10 friends in their young lives,” Heather Maddox said.

Prosecutors are starting a juvenile mental health court to help provide answers and assistance much like one started for adults in 2014.

Likewise, Fayette schools are dedicating more mental health staff and counselors to student issues, school district Police Chief Martin Schafer said.

Several local criminal justice agencies offer victims support services, including the Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Lexington Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt and County Attorney Larry Roberts.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn encouraged anyone suffering from the trauma of experiencing or witnessing violence to reach out for support from the resources listed in this release.

“Our office remains committed to prosecuting those responsible for these violent acts as well as supporting the families faced with navigating the justice system. We continue to be inspired by the resilience of communities disproportionately impacted by violent crime, and we envision a safe Lexington where all families can thrive without fear of violence.”

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said the emotional and physical trauma that follows acts of violence requires a community that is prepared to assist those who are in need of help.

“The Lexington Police Department offers the assistance of its victim advocates to help direct those experiencing trauma to the resources they need,” Weathers said. “Through its many community partnerships the Lexington Police Department is able to provide a variety of information to all who may need additional assistance following traumatic situations. The Lexington Police Department’s commitment to community well-being is one the cornerstones to ensuring a healthy and safe community.”

Sheriff Kathy Witt said, “The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Amanda Center stands ready to assist anyone experiencing trauma and grief from acts of violence. As a community, we must strengthen our unity in supporting each other and in our commitment to end the violence.”

Find free or affordable support here:

New Vista Community Mental Health Center 24-hour Mental Health Helpline : 1-800-928-8000 (telehealth available) For resources and referral sources: www.newvista.org.



Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741 to connect to a trained crisis counselor