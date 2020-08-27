UPDATE: Man charged with murder in Lindy Lane death

UPDATE, POSTED 4:40 P.M. THURSDAY, AUG. 27, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 28-year-old man is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and evidence tampering in the death of another man earlier this week in Lexington.

- Advertisement -

According to Lexington Police, Jameel Elias Cox was arrested Thursday for fatally shooting 32-year-old Aaron Leach at Leach’s home on Lindy Lane Monday afternoon.

Police did not say how the two knew each other or the circumstances of the robbery charge.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man that Fayette County Coroner Gary Gin has ruled a homicide.

Aaron Fox Leach was declared dead at 5:55 p.m. Monday at 1544 Lindy Lane, a 1.5- story brick and siding home in a quiet residential neighborhood between Liberty and Winchester roads.

Ginn said the cause of death is not yet determined.

Police say that shortly after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the home for a man found unresponsive.

“Detectives are actively investigating the cause of and circumstances surrounding Leach’s death,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.