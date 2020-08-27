Grant to help LexTrans improve service at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Finding a LexTrans bus in and around the University of Kentucky campus may soon get easier.

The Transit Authority of the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government will receive $422,625 to develop a platform that will provide real-time vehicle and demand information for transportation options on the University of Kentucky campus under FTA’s Accelerating Innovative Mobility (AIM) program.

It is one of 25 projects in 24 states and one territory receiving a share of approximately $14 million in funding through the initiative to support mobility and innovation in the transit industry.

AIM grant recipients will deploy new transportation technologies and services, including microtransit, vehicle automation, integrating ride-hailing services with transit, and contactless fare payments. By supporting state-of-the-art approaches, the AIM initiative supports innovators testing nationwide approaches that will benefit other public transportation providers and passengers.

Twenty of the AIM projects are located in or benefit rural areas, consistent with the Department’s Rural Opportunities to Use Transportation for Economic Success (ROUTES) initiative. Six of the projects include innovations to help alleviate COVID19-related issues, including contactless payment, social distancing, innovative scheduling and real-time information to reduce crowding.

FTA received 75 eligible proposals totaling approximately $62.3 million in funding requests from 33 states and territories.