Deputies to run safety checkpoints Aug. 29

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a traffic

safety checkpoints on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Yarnallton Pike and Iron Works Road.

During the checkpoints, deputies will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations, and motor vehicle equipment violations.

The department says the checkpoints are a valuable tool to promote safety as well as providing law enforcement with visibility and interaction with the community.