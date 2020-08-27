Customs and Border agents seize fentanyl hidden in speaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville seized a shipment of deadly fentanyl Wednesday night.

The shipment originated from Mexico and was headed to Bronx, New York.

The parcel was manifested as a car horn, but an x-ray revealed something else. Upon examination, a speaker was found and removed for inspection.

A hole was drilled into the side of the speaker and a white powdery substance was seen, which tested positive for fentanyl.

Officers did not try to extract the drug and immediately seized the shipment.

Fentanyl is an extremely toxic substance to handle, in addition to being a dangerous narcotic to use. Officers are extremely careful when confronted with this substance, which again demonstrates the risk CBP officers face performing their daily duties.

“Our officers inspect a lot of packages every night, and being able to find this lethal drug and seize it before it made it to its destination demonstrates our officers dedication in the work they do,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “This is a great discovery by our officers.”

From October 1, 2019 to July 31, 2020, CBP officers attached to the Office of Field Operations have seized 2,852 pounds of fentanyl.

Fentanyl and its analogues are synthetic opioids that bind to and activate the opioid receptors in the brain creating analgesic and euphoric effects. Compared to other opioid medications, most types of fentanyl are extremely powerful.