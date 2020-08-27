COVID-19 text scam surfaces in Madison, other counties

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Health Department has become aware of a text message scam circulating in Madison County.
Bogus text messages are being sent to people telling them they have a positive test result
for COVID-19.
The messages are coming from 877-878-7608, but this could be easily changed by the
scammers.
If the health department cannot reach someone by phone, and there is no voice mail set
up for the recipient, the health department will send a text message.
Here is the ACTUAL, OFFICIAL text message from the Madison County Health Department:
“This is the Madison County Health Department trying to reach you regarding an
urgent health matter. Please call our office at 859-623-7312 as soon as possible.”
The Madison County Health Department will never send test result information through text
messaging.
The health department contact tracing team will never ask you for money, a Social Security number, bank account information, salary information, or credit card numbers.
Kentuckians should report scams to the Office of the Attorney General at 888-432-9257
or file a complaint online at:
https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/AttorneyGeneral/ScamReport.
Recommended links for more information regarding the Madison County Health
Department and for information about COVID-19: www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org
www.kycovid19.ky.gov, www.cdc.gov