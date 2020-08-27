911 Hero: “Everything happens for a reason”

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ)– It was a typical summer day shift for Mt. Sterling Police officer Cody McDaniel.

But one thing changed his day. It would change other people’s lives.

“The actual bridge on Locust Street was out and I was going to help another officer on a call so I had to turn around and go back up that way because the bridge was out,” McDaniel recalled.

And as fate would have it, it’s a good thing he did.

“As I came around, I saw smoke from the house,” said McDaniel.

Once, Officer McDaniel saw the smoke he rushed toward it. That’s when he saw the fire and bystanders told him someone was inside. He knew there was no time to wait.

“They told me someone was in there I didn’t think about it, I just went straight in and then once we got kind a trapped I was trying to get myself and her out as safely as I could,” McDaniel described, remembering those frantic seconds.

Another officer on the force, Micah Williams, was off duty, although he was technically working his second job as a member of the Fire Department that day.

“When I arrived the ladder was on the window and numerous people,” said Williams, recalling that day.

He arrived on the scene to assist any way he could.

“They told me there was a firefighter in there he and I tried to get her out and then officer McDaniel came in and the three of us were able to get her out safely,” said Williams.

The two men say it was definitely fate. They both just happened to be in the right place in the right time.

“I believe everything happens for a reason, that bridge was out for a reason, I went the way I did for a reason, and hopefully it was to save her life,” said McDaniel.

Both Williams and McDaniel say they didn’t do it alone. Saving the woman’s life took help from other responders and members of the community.

For their work, they are WTVQ-TV ABC 36 News Galls 911 Hero of the Month. To suggest your local hero, click here.