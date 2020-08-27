8 busted; guns, drugs, cash seized in raids

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eight people were busted, a stolen motorcycle was recovered, and drugs, weapons and cash were seized as Laurel County Sheriff’s investigators swept across the county Wednesday night.
According to Sheriff John Root, those arrested were:
- Jimmy Hicks, 45, of Bethel Hill Rd., East Bernstadt, arrested off Bethel Hill Road, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Kenneth Simpson, 44, of Star Hill Rd., East Bernstadt, arrested on Bethel Hill Road charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, this subject was charged on a Harlan Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport.
- Roger Flannery, 61, of Litton Town Rd., East Bernstadt, arrested on North Laurel Rd., charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000 – this individual was on a reported stolen black colored Harley Davidson motorcycle.
- Elizabeth Richardson, 29 of Rosewood Ave., Somerset arrested off London Dock Road, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.
- Chris Cornett, 47, of West Laurel Rd., London arrested off West Laurel Rd. charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of firearm by a convicted felon. This individual was found in possession of a 22 caliber Ruger rifle.
- Clovis Mayfield, 45, of Topton Rd., London arrested off West Laurel Rd., charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree.
- Justin Anders, 32, of London Dock Rd., London arrested off London Dock Road charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kathy Mayfield, 44 of Cleveland St., Corbin, arrested off West Laurel Rd. charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.
All eight were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting on the investigation and arrests were: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed, Bailiff Dylan Messer, and Bailiff Paige Vanhook.