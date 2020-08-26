Woman dies in Russell Springs crash

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-car cash in Russell Springs.
At about 3:20 Tuesday afternoon, Kentucky State troopers responded to a crash at the junction of US 127 South and West Drive in the city limits of Russell Springs in Russell County.
.Preliminary investigations indicate 58-year-old Connie Lawson of Windsor, Ky. was operating a 2003 Chevy Cavalier on West Drive when she made a left hand turn on to US 127 pulling into the path of a southbound 2014 Jeep Cherokee being driven by 41-year-old Larimie Richardson of Russell Springs.
Lawson and a passenger in her vehicle, 76-year-old Marie Lawson of Windsor were transported to the Russell County Hospital, then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital.
Campbell was transported to the Russell County Hospital where she was pronounced deceased by the Russell County coroner.
All occupants in the Lawson vehicle were not wearing a seat belt.
Richardson was wearing a seat belt and not injured.
This collision remains under investigation by Trooper Jason Warinner.