Victim suffers ‘life-threatening’ injuries in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fire Department and Police Departments responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Garden Springs at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

First responders took one patient was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

- Advertisement -

The scene is near the intersection with Lane Sprigs just west of Harrodsburg Road.

Police say the victim is an 18-19-year old male. The scene is at 2070 Garden Springs.

Police are looking for a suspect described only as a male with a green bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

A neighbor said he heard screaming ad looked out his window ad saw the victim on the ground ext to a car. It appeared a friend was trying to help him or stop the bleeding as police and first responders arrived.