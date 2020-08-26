Union College Athletics donates clothing to Appalachian Children’s Home

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Union College Department of Athletics donated boxes of authentic athletic apparel to the Appalachian Children’s Home on Wednesday.
Associate Director of Athletics Sam Lee delivered the boxes of brand-new apparel to Jeff Mills of the Children’s Home.
“Any time we’re able to give back to the children in our community, we’re eager to help in any way we can,” Lee said. “Hopefully, getting some brand-new apparel will help fill some of the void since they aren’t able to watch our student-athletes compete due to COVID-19.”
The apparel is from the Bulldog lacrosse program, which was discontinued during the summer. The dri-fit shirts and shorts were ordered prior to the program’s discontinuation, Union Athletics wanted to put the apparel to good use.
“Our Director of Sports Medicine Clay Butler really deserves the credit,” Lee added. “When we were trying to decide who to donate the apparel to, he suggested the Appalachian Children’s Home.”
The Appalachian Children’s Home is situated on a 158-acre campus on the outskirts of Barbourville.
The Children’s Home is a state-licensed treatment facility, emergency shelter, and foster care placement agency for boys and girls under the age of 18.