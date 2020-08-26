Lexington utility company preparing to help with hurricane damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington utility company is preparing to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which has now strengthened to a level four hurricane.

Davis H. Elliot says it was ready to answer the call for help. Business Manager Tucker Nelson says about 300 employees are already in Texas and Louisiana.

- Advertisement -

Nelson says the utility company is used to helping out after natural disasters, and he’s glad to do so.

“[I’m] really looking forward to helping people in need,” says Nelson. “They’re not going to have their lights on. It’s a change in lifestyle and we’re going to be there to help.”

Nelson says employees will help out as long as they’re needed.