Lexington utility company preparing to help with hurricane damage

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington utility company is preparing to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, which has now strengthened to a level four hurricane.
Davis H. Elliot says it was ready to answer the call for help. Business Manager Tucker Nelson says about 300 employees are already in Texas and Louisiana.
Nelson says the utility company is used to helping out after natural disasters, and he’s glad to do so.
“[I’m] really looking forward to helping people in need,” says Nelson. “They’re not going to have their lights on. It’s a change in lifestyle and we’re going to be there to help.”
Nelson says employees will help out as long as they’re needed.