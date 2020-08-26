Lexington Public Library adds online service

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library has added another online service to help students. It’s called Brainfuse.

“Our virtual library has been growing leaps and bounds for the past few years,” said Anne Donworth, Director of Development with Lexington Public Library. “But when the pandemic hit it really became an area of focus. And knowing now that our children and our students and families are going to be doing this NTI virtual learning, it was really important for us to be able to offer some support through our website.”

Donworth says Brainfuse is a third party vendor that provides live online tutoring help from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily, although resources are available at any time on the website.

“You can ask questions, you can submit a paper, you can make a study group even,” added Donworth.

Anyone can access it through the library’s website or through the app.

The service is free with a library card. Donworth says anyone who lives or works in Fayette County is eligible for a library card.

The website can be accessed HERE.

 

mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!