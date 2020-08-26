Lexington Public Library adds online service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library has added another online service to help students. It’s called Brainfuse.
“Our virtual library has been growing leaps and bounds for the past few years,” said Anne Donworth, Director of Development with Lexington Public Library. “But when the pandemic hit it really became an area of focus. And knowing now that our children and our students and families are going to be doing this NTI virtual learning, it was really important for us to be able to offer some support through our website.”
- Advertisement -
Donworth says Brainfuse is a third party vendor that provides live online tutoring help from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. daily, although resources are available at any time on the website.
“You can ask questions, you can submit a paper, you can make a study group even,” added Donworth.
Anyone can access it through the library’s website or through the app.
The service is free with a library card. Donworth says anyone who lives or works in Fayette County is eligible for a library card.